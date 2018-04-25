PNG Air announces resignation of CEO; appointed acting CEO

PNG Air announced (25-Apr-2018) CEO Muralee Siva resigned as CEO. Mr Siva was appointed as CEO in Nov-2012, and led the carrier through a change in ownership, rebranding and refleeting, as well as changing the airline's strategy to focus on regular passenger transport services. PNG Air appointed Paul Abbot, its chief commercial officer, as acting CEO. This will be an interim role, before appointment of a permanent CEO. [more - original PR]