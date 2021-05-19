PLAY to launch on 24-Jul-2021 with London Stansted service, additional European routes planned

PLAY, via its official booking system, announced (18-May-2021) plans to launch twice weekly Reykjavik-London Stansted service with A321neo aircraft on 24-Jun-2021, increasing to four times weekly on 01-Jul-2021. The LCC plans to launch additional routes from Reykjavik as follows:

Alicante: Twice weekly from 13-Jul-2021;

Barcelona: Twice weekly from 16-Jul-2021;

Tenerife South: Twice weekly from 29-Jun-2021;

Berlin: Four times weekly from 02-Jul-2021;

Copenhagen: Twice weekly from 22-Jul-2021, increasing to four times weekly on 01-Aug-2021;

Paris: Four times weekly from 15-Jul-2021.