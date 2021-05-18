Become a CAPA Member
18-May-2021 3:05 PM

PLAY receives AOC, finalises A321neo agreements

PLAY received (16-May-2021) an air operator's certificate (AOC) from the Icelandic Transport Authority, along with finalising A321neo lease agreements with AerCap and Airbus. PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said the milestone after two years of development supports "a turnaround in tourism in Iceland" and confirmed plans to offer "highly competitive" prices on domestic and cross-Atlantic travel, "making us an affordable option and a real competitor on the market". [more - original PR

