PLAY 'on track' to establish hub-and-spoke network serving North America from spring/summer 2022

PLAY confirmed (07-Dec-2021) plans to launch North American routes in spring 2022, following its expansion to a total 23 destinations in Europe effective summer 2022. The LCC reported its newly added routes being "very well received, especially Lisbon with strong bookings following the launch". PLAY CEO Birgir Jonsson commented: "By transforming to a hub-and-spoke model we are adding a source of passengers and revenue that will strengthen our foundation and decrease our exposure to fluctuations in the more dynamic Icelandic market. The recent developments of COVID-19 have no effect on our long term plans and I am very pleased with the performance of the company to date". [more - original PR]