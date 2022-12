CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) PLAY was named Start-Up Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. PLAY launched in Jun-2021 and recently added its eighth A320neo Family aircraft. The airline serves almost 25 destinations on either side of the Atlantic. PLAY reported an operating profit for 3Q2022 and holds a strong booking pipeline for winter 2022/23 and into 2023.