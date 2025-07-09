PLAY issues a convertible bond amounting to USD20m
Background ✨
PLAY previously shifted its business model to focus on leisure routes and leasing operations, which led to reduced passenger numbers but improved load factors and yields, particularly on Southern European routes1. It also established a subsidiary, PLAY Europe, in Malta to facilitate ACMI and charter operations, with agreements to lease aircraft to other airlines outside Iceland2 3. The company discontinued North America flights and restructured operations to optimise costs4.