Plato Capital in talks with AirAsia, Everbright Financial to establish AirAsia (China)

AirAsia, Plato Capital, Everbright Financial Investment Holdings and Oxley Capital signed (25-Sep-2017) an agreement to establish a JV LCC in China, know as AirAsia (China). Details are as follows:
- Term sheet: A non legally binding term sheet has been signed to discuss definitive agreements for the proposed JV. The term sheet is valid for 12 months from 25-Sep-2017;
- Potential in China aviation market: Plato noted that China is one of fastest growing air travel markets in the world, noting: "With rapid liberalisation and the gradual easing of travel restrictions, China's aviation market is experiencing remarkable growth". It added: "In the past five years, China passenger traffic has been growing at a remarkable rate of more than 10 per cent annually which is higher than the world forecast average growth rate of 4 per cent - 5.5 per cent annually";
- First mover advantage: AirAsia (China) would be the first potential foreign LCC to enter China, and stands to benefit as cheap travel is at an early stage of its development in China, Plato said. The company commented: "As the first potential foreign LCC to enter China, the Board believes that the Proposed JV will benefit from a certain first mover advantage to redefine the basis of LCC competition in China and further drive LCC adoption. Low cost travel is at an early stage of its development in China which signifies that there is ample room for growth for the JV in China. LCC penetration rate in China which currently stands at approximately 9% - 10% is far lower than LCC penetration rates in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) region which is at 56%, 40% in Western Europe and 32% in the US";
- Incorporation: The JV will be incorporated in Zhengzhou in Central China and have its operating base at Zhengzhou, which has plans to develop an "aerotropolis" facility. Plato said: "The selection of Zhengzhou to incorporate the JV company as well as to be the operating base is due to the vast potential of Zhengzhou which is in Central China, has favourable infrastructure, has plans to develop an aerotropolis - an industrial, commercial and logistics zone five times the size of Manhattan with the airport at its heart and strong local government support";
- Wider aviation ecosystem: Plato said the establishment of a LCCT, an aviation academy and a MRO service provider is to create a robust aviation ecosystem which will support the growth Aviation in China. [more - original PR - Plato] [more - original PR - AirAsia]