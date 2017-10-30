CAPA names Pittsburgh International Airport regional airport of the year

Pittsburgh International Airport received (27-Oct-2017) the CAPA award for regional airport of the year for 2017. CAPA cited the airport's growth, which includes an 80% increase in nonstop service, rising passenger traffic, and plans for a USD1.1 billion terminal modernisation. CAPA stated: "Pittsburgh International Airport is a copybook definition of how an airport can reinvent itself after the loss of many services of a key hub carrier – due to circumstances outside of its control – by refocusing on point-to-point demand". [more - original PR]