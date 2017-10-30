Loading
30-Oct-2017 12:06 PM

CAPA names Pittsburgh International Airport regional airport of the year

Pittsburgh International Airport received (27-Oct-2017) the CAPA award for regional airport of the year for 2017. CAPA cited the airport's growth, which includes an 80% increase in nonstop service, rising passenger traffic, and plans for a USD1.1 billion terminal modernisation. CAPA stated: "Pittsburgh International Airport is a copybook definition of how an airport can reinvent itself after the loss of many services of a key hub carrier – due to circumstances outside of its control – by refocusing on point-to-point demand". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More