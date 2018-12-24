Pittsburgh International Airport on track to achieve record pax in 2018

Pittsburgh International Airport reported (21-Dec-2018) passengers increased by more than 5% year-on-year increase in Nov-2018, marking the 31st consecutive month of growth. The airport said it is on track to handle between 9.5 million and 10 million passengers in full year 2018, the highest since 2007 and an annual growth of 20% over the past five years. The airport handled 8.9 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2018, an increase of 7.8%. [more - original PR]