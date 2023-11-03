Pittsburgh International Airport awarded CAPA Environmental Sustainability Airport of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Pittsburgh International Airport was awarded the Environmental Sustainability Airport of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. Operated by the Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh Airport is a global leader in environmental sustainability. The airport recently celebrated the second anniversary of its microgrid system, which is the first to completely power an airport using solar energy and natural gas produced on site. The airport constructed nearly 10,000 solar panels atop a closed landfill on airport property, land otherwise unsuitable for development, marking a first for the state of Pennsylvania. The airport is working to become a sustainable fuel pioneer with a goal of developing hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel on site. Pittsburgh Airport is also undertaking a billion dollar new terminal programme, which will be a LEED Gold certified facility. [more - CAPA PR]