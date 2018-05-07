Loading
8-May-2018 7:04 AM

Pittsburgh Airport to improve utilisation for landside development for airlines: VP

Pittsburgh International Airport VP of air service development Bryan Dietz, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders' Forum, stated (07-May-2018) "What we have done is take other portions of our business and take not just words but put them into action. We announced a redevelopment programme... that puts space for where we need it. In our former hub market, we have a lot of airside space but not necessarily a lot of landside space and that for the airlines can lower their costs... what we have shown is that we are willing to steps for an airside perspective".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More