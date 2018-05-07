Pittsburgh Airport to improve utilisation for landside development for airlines: VP

Pittsburgh International Airport VP of air service development Bryan Dietz, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders' Forum, stated (07-May-2018) "What we have done is take other portions of our business and take not just words but put them into action. We announced a redevelopment programme... that puts space for where we need it. In our former hub market, we have a lot of airside space but not necessarily a lot of landside space and that for the airlines can lower their costs... what we have shown is that we are willing to steps for an airside perspective".