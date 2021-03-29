Pittsburgh Airport: Airlines agree to restarting terminal modernisation project

Pittsburgh International Airport announced (26-Mar-2021) airlines serving the airport agreed to fund USD182 million in construction site preparation work for the airport's terminal modernisation programme. The approval will enable Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) to bid and award contracts for structural steel and concrete decks, foundations and underground utilities in spring 2021. It will also provide funds for additional design of airside terminal renovations, ongoing programme management and other work. ACAA recently issued notices to proceed to local firms on around USD19 million in contracts for early site work between concourses C and D, originally scheduled to commence in Apr-2020. The modernisation project includes a new 700,000sqft terminal that consolidates ticketing, security checkpoints and baggage claim. It also includes a new 3300 space parking garage, rental car facilities and entrance roadways. [more - original PR]