PIMCO and GECAS announce new USD3bn leasing platform to support aircraft asset financing

PIMCO and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced (19-Oct-2020) a preliminary agreement to develop an aviation leasing platform to support up to USD3 billion in aircraft asset financing arrangements. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. This strategic investment platform will enable GECAS and PIMCO­-advised accounts to acquire "new and young fuel-efficient aircraft to meet the needs of a diverse set of global airlines over many years". The portfolio will initially focus on narrowbody aircraft while allowing flexibility to invest in attractive opportunities in the widebody market. PIMCO and GECAS will consider a range of investment criteria including an airline's assets and credit quality and also geographic factors. The platform provides financing to help airlines upgrade their fleets at critical time for the aviation industry. [more - original PR]