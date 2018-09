Piedmont Airlines CEO Lyle Hogg announced (14-Sep-2018) Piedmont grew 25% in the past nine months and will "continue to grow" as more jets are added to the fleet. Piedmont plans to have 60 jets by spring 2019. Mr Hogg noted it was a "great time" for cadets to start their career with Piedmont, as more American Airlines pilots are expected to retire in the next few years than any other airline. [more - original PR]