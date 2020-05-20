20-May-2020 11:43 AM
PIA records USD49m gross profit for 2019, reduces operating loss 76%
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), via its official Facebook account, reported (19-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the year ended 31-Dec-2019:
- Revenue: PKR147.5 billion (USD919.0 million), +43% year-on-year;
- Ancillary revenue: +102%;
- Gross profit: PKR7.8 billion (USD48.6 million), compared to a loss of PKR19.7 billion (USD122.74 million);
- Operating loss: -76%.
The carrier reportedly incurred a PKR55.4 billion (USD345.2 million) net loss (Samaa News, 19-May-2020).