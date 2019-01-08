Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens new south concourse and terminal processor

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport opened (07-Jan-2019) a new south concourse and terminal processor as part of the second phase of the airport's terminal 3 redevelopment programme. Features of the new concourse and terminal processor include 15 new airline gates, a Delta Sky Club lounge, a children's play area, nursing room, animal relief area and new food, beverage and retail offerings. The third phase of the project will see the renovation of the North Concourse, which is scheduled for completion in 2020. [more - original PR]