Philippines and Qatar increase Manila-Doha traffic rights, Qatar Airways to commence Davao service

Philippines and Qatar signed (01-Jun-2017) a bilateral air services agreement, amending their 2015 agreement. The bilateral increases traffic rights between Manila and Doha from 14 to 18 weekly services for designated airlines. The agreement includes the condition that Qatar Airways commence Davao service within one year from the launch of additional Manila frequencies. Qatar Airways intends to increase Doha-Manila frequency from 14 to 18 times weekly in Oct-2017. Philippine Airlines currently operates four times weekly Manila-Doha service. [more - original PR]