21-Jul-2021 10:34 AM
Phillippines' Department of Tourism keynote now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Phillippines' Department of Tourism keynote' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The keynote features Undersecretary for Tourism Development Benito Bengzon Jr discussing the outlook for tourism recovery in the Philippines, and steps the Department is taking to return its tourism industry to pre pandemic levels. [more - CAPA TV]