Philippines suspends entry of foreign nationals from 20-Mar-2021 to 19-Apr-2021

Philippines' Government issued (17-Mar-2021) a directive to suspend the entry of foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos who are non overseas workers from 20-Mar-2021 to 19-Apr-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, international inbound arrivals at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be limited to a maximum of 1500 pax per day for all combined airlines from 18-Mar-2021 to 19-Apr-2021. [more - original PR]