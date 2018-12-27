27-Dec-2018 10:10 AM
Philippines NEDA approves New Manila Airport concession agreement
Philippines's National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) approved (24-Dec-2018) negotiation results of the concession agreement between the Philippines Department of Transportation and San Miguel Corporation for the New Manila International Airport project. The PPP proposal involves construction operation, and maintenance of the airport on a 2500 hectare area of land in Bulakan, north of Manila Bay. The proposal entails a total project cost of PHP735.6 billion (USD13.9 billion). [more - original PR]