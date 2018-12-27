Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Dec-2018 10:10 AM

Philippines NEDA approves New Manila Airport concession agreement

Philippines's National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) approved (24-Dec-2018) negotiation results of the concession agreement between the Philippines Department of Transportation and San Miguel Corporation for the New Manila International Airport project. The PPP proposal involves construction operation, and maintenance of the airport on a 2500 hectare area of land in Bulakan, north of Manila Bay. The proposal entails a total project cost of PHP735.6 billion (USD13.9 billion). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More