Philippines allowing entry of certain foreign nationals from 01-May-2021

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced (30-Apr-2021) the Philippines' Government will allow the entry of certain foreign nationals under certain conditions, effective 01-May-2021. Foreign visitors may now travel with PAL provided they have a valid and existing visa at the time of entry and have pre booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility. They must also undergo COVID-19 testing at the quarantine facility on the sixth day from the date of arrival. The following travellers are also allowed entry to the Philippines:

Returning or repatriated overseas foreign workers and other returning overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence;

Members of the diplomatic community;

Duly authorised humanitarian assistance actors;

Persons travelling for medical or humanitarian reasons.