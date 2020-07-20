Philippines AirAsia records 30% increase in seats sold during Jun-2020

Philippines AirAsia recorded (17-Jul-2020) a "positive performance" in Jun-2020 with a 30% increase in seats sold compared to May-2020. CEO Ricky Isla stated: "We are in the midst of the aviation industry's upturn", adding the carrier is "committed" to gradually restoring its entire network. During the month, nine routes were operated from Manila, Clark and Cebu, with seven aircraft utilised and around 200 commercial services operated for 10,000 passengers. In Jul-2020, the carrier is operating 11 routes including one to Malaysia. [more - original PR]