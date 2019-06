Philippine Department of Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit on behalf of Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, said (24-Jun-2019) the Philippines has seen arrivals growth of 10.2% p/a for the last three years. According to Mr Bengzon this is faster than international growth to the rest of Southeast Asia, which has averaged 6.3% for the period.