Philippine Airlines VP: Philippines-Australia market 'has recovered very well'

Philippine Airlines VP for network planning and external affairs Christoph Gaertner, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) the Philippines-Australia market "has recovered very well" to between 95% and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. Mr Gaertner said demand is "looking strong". He added that airfares "are still significantly higher", but are starting to decrease "slowly but steady". He also said there is "enough space for multiple carriers" in the market but noted that the Australian visa regime is "one of the main obstacles to travel".