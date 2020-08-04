Become a CAPA Member
4-Aug-2020 12:46 PM

Philippine Airlines to temporarily suspend all Manila services

Philippine Airlines announced (03-Aug-2020) all scheduled domestic services to and from Manila will be temporarily suspended from 04-Aug-2020 to 18-Aug-2020. The suspensions are due to government's classification of Manila as a modified enhanced community quarantine area for the 14 day period. Domestic flights between Clark, Cebu, Davao and cities other than Manila are not affected and shall remain operational. [more - original PR]

