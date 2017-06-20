Philippine Airlines exercises purchase rights for seven Q400s

Philippine Airlines signed (19-Jun-2017) an agreement with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft to exercise purchase rights for seven Q400 aircraft, increasing the airline's total firm order to 12 Q400s. The firm order is valued at approximately USD235 million at list prices. The original order for five aircraft and seven options was announced on 08-Dec-2016. Philippine Airlines is expected to take delivery of the first dual class, 86 seat Q400 in Jul-2017. Bombardier now has 585 Q400 aircraft on firm order. [more - original PR]