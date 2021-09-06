6-Sep-2021 5:54 AM
Philippine Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US
Philippine Airlines (PAL) entered (03-Sep-2021) a series of agreements with lenders, lessors and aircraft and engine suppliers, as well as its majority shareholder, to restructure and reorganise its finances. Details include:
- The restructuring plan, subject to court approval, provides over USD2 billion in permanent balance sheet reductions from existing creditors and will enable the carrier to consensually contract fleet capacity by 25%. It includes USD505 million in long term equity and debt financing from PAL's majority shareholder and USD150 million of additional debt financing from new investors;
- As part of the agreements, the company has voluntarily filed for a pre arranged restructuring under the US Chapter 11 process, to implement the consensual restructuring plan. PAL will also complete a parallel filing for recognition in the Philippines under the Financial Insolvency and Rehabilitation Act of 2010;
- PAL will continue normal passenger and cargo operations and continues to gradually increase domestic and international flights in line with market recovery;
- The carrier expects to continue to meet current financial obligations throughout the process to employees, customers, the government and its lessors, lenders, suppliers and other creditors. All valid tickets and travel vouchers will still be honoured. [more - original PR]