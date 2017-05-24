PHL and American Airlines reach USD900m infrastructure improvement deal

City of Philadelphia's Division of Aviation and American Airlines confirmed (23-May-2017) reaching an agreement on a nearly USD900 million plan to develop new infrastructure and continue improvement projects at Philadelphia International Airport and Philadelphia Northeast Airport. The projects include USD396 million in maintenance and repairs to the airfield and terminals, USD200 million for a new ATC tower, USD96.5 million for terminal modernisation programme enabling projects, USD94.6 million for a fuel farm expansion project, USD43.2 million for deicing facility conversion, USD32.8 for terminal 'B' concession redevelopment, USD27.1 million for land acquisition, and USD6.2 for capital equipment. Division of Aviation and American Airlines plan to manage and deliver the projects over the next five to seven years. American Airlines PHL hub VP Cedric Rockamore stated "American Airlines looks forward to our continued partnership at the airport to elevate the customer experience and further transform PHL into a premier global gateway in the Northeast". [more - original PR]