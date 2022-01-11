PGAA announces pending partnership with cannabis travel retail provider Copilot

Prince George Airport Authority (PGAA) announced (07-Jan-2022) cannabis travel retail provider Copilot has applied to the City of Prince George for a business licence to operate at Prince George Airport. If successful, the company plan to open a cannabis retail store at the airport in 2022, which would be the first in an airport terminal worldwide. PGAA CEO Gordon Dukes stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Copilot if they receive a business licence and provincial approval... They had a solid business plan that met our expectations for new business partners, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Copilot to expand the services available to our passengers". [more - original PR]