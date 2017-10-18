Malaysia Airlines CEO to return to Ryanair as COO

Ryanair announced (17-Oct-2017) Peter Bellew will re-join the carrier as COO, effective 01-Dec-2017. Mr Bellew is currently Malaysia Airlines CEO and was previously Ryanair director flight operations until 2014. Ryanair stated Mr Bellew will take over responsibility for all flight operations, ground operations and engineering with a specific responsibility for pilot production, training and career development and "a mission to ensure that the pilot rostering failure which Ryanair suffered in early September will never be repeated". Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said: "Peter will lead a significant transformation in the way we reward and interact with our pilots, improve their working environment and career development over the coming years as we grow the fleet". Malaysia Airlines described the announcement as "unexpected". The Malaysia Airlines board will make an announcement "in due course". [more - original PR - Ryanair] [more - original PR - Malaysia Airlines]