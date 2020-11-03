3-Nov-2020 11:29 AM
Peru implements Phase II of international connectivity reactivation
Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communication announced (01-Nov-2020) around 56,000 passengers are expected to travel via air between 01-Nov-2020 and 10-Nov-2020, compared to 194,000 during the same period in 2019. Peru's DGAC authorised Phase II of Peru's international aviation resumption, allowing routes with up to eight hours duration. Phase II will see Lima regain new connectivity to the following 25 destinations:
- US: Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Miami, Houston and Atlanta;
- Mexico: Mexico City and Cancun;
- Cuba: Havana;
- Jamaica: Montego Bay;
- Dominican Republic: Punta Cana;
- Colombia: Cartagena;
- Costa Rica: San Jose;
- Canada: Toronto;
- Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Foz de Iguacu and Porto Alegre;
- Argentina: Buenos Aires, Rosario, Mendoza, Cordoba and Tucuman;
- El Salvador: San Salvador.
The following 11 destinations were available since 05-Oct-2020: