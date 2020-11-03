Peru implements Phase II of international connectivity reactivation

Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communication announced (01-Nov-2020) around 56,000 passengers are expected to travel via air between 01-Nov-2020 and 10-Nov-2020, compared to 194,000 during the same period in 2019. Peru's DGAC authorised Phase II of Peru's international aviation resumption, allowing routes with up to eight hours duration. Phase II will see Lima regain new connectivity to the following 25 destinations:

The following 11 destinations were available since 05-Oct-2020: