Perth Airport targets carbon neutrality by 2030

Perth Airport announced (15-Jun-2021) it aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 with a rapid expansion in renewable energy to drive the commitment. The carbon neutral commitment covers the airport's Scope 1 and 2 emissions and is part of a new environment, social, people and governance (ESPG) strategy which sets targets for Perth Airport employees. Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown stated: "We all need to be a part of the solution", adding: "We believe we can achieve 50 per cent renewable energy across our estate by 2030, involving our tenants and operators". The airport will consider a mix of energy efficiency measures, two to three large scale renewable energy projects on site and investigate options for off site projects. Mr Brown added the airport "will deliver major reductions in waste with a cut of 20 per cent in waste to landfill and an increase in recycling of 75 per cent and will ensure our scheme water use remains below 2019 levels by 2030". [more - original PR]