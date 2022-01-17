Perth Airport commences significant upgrades to passenger screening infrastructure

Perth Airport commenced (14-Jan-2022) a significant upgrade to its passenger screening infrastructure across all terminals. The new advanced security screening equipment is being introduced as part of the Federal Government mandate to further strengthen Australia's domestic and international aviation security. Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown stated upgrades include: "New body scanners, walk through metal-detectors, and X-ray machines, explosive trace detection systems and secondary viewing stations with ETD". Another major improvement will be the introduction of CT scanners for all international and domestic carry-on baggage, eliminating the need to remove computers and aerosols from bags for the screening process. The new CT-X-ray machine will use 3D technology to ease detection of suspect goods in passengers' carry-on bags. Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown stated: "Since COVID, Perth Airport had introduced an enhanced cleaning regime of its trays and a new automated tray return system will make the process quicker and reduce the customer's contact with the trays during screening". The airport conducted a trial of various equipment, and "will be closing areas of the current screening points at T2, T3 and T4 this year which may create congestion particularly around peak FIFO movement periods". The Passenger Screening Reform (CT Upgrade) project is expected to be completed soon. [more - original PR]