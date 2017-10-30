SkyWork Airlines suspends operations 29-Oct-2017

SkyWork Airlines CEO Martin Inäbni announced (28-Oct-2017) the carrier failed to receive an operating licence from Switzerland's Federal Office for Civil Aviation (FOCA) for winter 2017/18. Mr Inäbni stated the carrier will suspend operations, effective 29-Oct-2017. He said SkyWork is "working hard on a solution", and is planning to "provide... proof of financing to continue flight operations". Mr Inäbni stated the catchment of Bern Belp Airport is "too small for SkyWork Airlines to operate a year-round operation... therefore essential that we generate additional passenger and turnover outside Bern". [more - original PR]