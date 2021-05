PerkinElmer GM of specialty diagnostics Arvind Kothandaraman, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, commented (12-May-2021) on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "When it comes to reopening commerce and returning to normalcy, I think we still have a long way to go". Mr Kothandaraman added: "Global testing, when it comes to the travel industry, is certainly a dire need".