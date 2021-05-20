Become a CAPA Member
20-May-2021 5:17 PM

PerkinElmer GM: COVID-19 travel passports 'the best... vehicle available to facilitate travel'

PerkinElmer GM of specialty diagnostics Arvind Kothandaraman, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) COVID-19 travel passports for both testing and vaccination "are undoubtedly the best metaphorical vehicle available to facilitate travel". Mr Kothandaraman said travel passports are important "because while more communities, businesses and schools reopen, the fact of the matter is that some people still won't have access to COVID-19 vaccines for quite some time".

