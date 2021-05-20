Become a CAPA Member
20-May-2021 5:16 PM

PerkinElmer GM: Aviation industry 'needs to be able to give its customers confidence' to travel

PerkinElmer GM of specialty diagnostics Arvind Kothandaraman, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (12-May-2021) the aviation industry "needs to be able to give its customers confidence" that they can travel safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Kothandaraman said the industry "has to ensure that the prescribed precautions are promptly implemented" by focusing on accurate testing, secure test reporting and ease of implementation.

