Pegasus Airlines optimistic for 2017

Pegasus Airlines CCO Guliz Ozturk stated (08-Sep-2017) the carrier is "on course for 11%-13% year-on-year growth in guest traffic". Mr Ozturk said: "Despite tough times for the industry and the region, we're optimistic for the rest of 2017 and forecasting growth following a recovery in demand. Already we have carried 12.6 million guests in the first half of this year, growing 12.5% year-on-year". The carrier recorded a 5.9% load factor increase and 4.5% capacity increase in 1H2017. [more - original PR]