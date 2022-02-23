23-Feb-2022 3:11 PM
Pegasus Airlines to be among first to go live with IATA Travel Pass
Pegasus Airlines signed (22-Feb-2022) a commercial agreement with IATA to be among the first airlines in the world to go live with the launch of the IATA Travel Pass app on international routes. The app allows guests to digitally store and manage their health related documents required for international travel. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier successfully completed a trial period for the app. [more - original PR]