Pegasus Airlines sustainability director: 'Cost focus' around SAF is 'becoming a barrier'

Pegasus Airlines general counsel and sustainability director Ali Uzun, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "I'm disappointed because whenever we discuss the roadmap to SAF development, everybody always talks about the cost, but we have other things to talk about before we get there. The intention has to be there, the planning has to be there and then the cost will probably somehow resolve itself". Mr Uzun added: "I think the cost focus is becoming kind of a barrier between us and our 2050 [net zero] target".