Pegasus Airlines sets interim carbon emissions reduction target of 20% for 2030

Pegasus Airlines set (13-Dec-2021) an interim carbon emissions reduction target to reduce service related carbon emissions per unit passenger kilometre (RPK) by 20% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T Nane stated: "We have set our interim target for 2030 to reinforce our commitment to achieving 'Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050'", with the company restructuring its operations and activities in line with its goal. Mr Nane added: "Within the framework of our fleet transformation strategy, we foresee that we will reduce our emissions by increasing the number of our more fuel-efficient NEO model aircraft". [more - original PR]