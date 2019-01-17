Become a CAPA Member
17-Jan-2019 1:11 PM

Pegasus Airlines releases 2019 traffic and financial targets

Pegasus Airlines released (15-Jan-2019) the following guidance regarding traffic and financial targets for 2019:

  • Capacity (ASKs): Increase between 6% and 8% year-on-year;
  • Utilisation: Between 12.1 hours and 12.4 hours;
  • Passenger load factor: Stable;
  • Number of aircraft: 83;
  • Domestic yield: Increase between TRY15 (EUR2.46) and TRY20 (EUR3.28);
  • International yield: Stable;
  • Ancillary revenue per passenger: Between EUR12 and EUR12.5;
  • CASK: Between EUR 3.68 cents and EUR 3.73 cents;
  • CASK excluding fuel: Between EUR 2.33 cents and EUR 2.38 cents;
  • EBITDA margin: Between 22.5% and 23.5%. [more - original PR]

