17-Jan-2019 1:11 PM
Pegasus Airlines releases 2019 traffic and financial targets
Pegasus Airlines released (15-Jan-2019) the following guidance regarding traffic and financial targets for 2019:
- Capacity (ASKs): Increase between 6% and 8% year-on-year;
- Utilisation: Between 12.1 hours and 12.4 hours;
- Passenger load factor: Stable;
- Number of aircraft: 83;
- Domestic yield: Increase between TRY15 (EUR2.46) and TRY20 (EUR3.28);
- International yield: Stable;
- Ancillary revenue per passenger: Between EUR12 and EUR12.5;
- CASK: Between EUR 3.68 cents and EUR 3.73 cents;
- CASK excluding fuel: Between EUR 2.33 cents and EUR 2.38 cents;
- EBITDA margin: Between 22.5% and 23.5%. [more - original PR]