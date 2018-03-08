Pegasus Airlines CEO: Positive trends confirm expectation of growth in 2018

Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet Nane announced (07-Mar-2018) "real growth" is expected to commence in 2018. Mr Nane said: "The positive trends in the sector and our own company confirm our beliefs. The figures show that we are heading in the right direction. The civil aviation sector is in a much better position generally and has managed to shake off the negative impact of the past few years". Mr Nane added that 2017 saw a cautious recovery in the aviation sector. [more - original PR]