18-Jul-2018 11:22 AM
Peach revises Airbus order to include two A321LRs, first Asian airline to operate the aircraft
Peach revised (18-Jul-2018) its purchase agreement with Airbus concluded in Nov-2016, updating its order from 10 A320neos to eight A320neos and two A321LRs, becoming the first Asian airline to operate the A321LR. The aircraft, scheduled for delivery in FY2020, will be the first step toward establishing itself as a medium haul LCC after its integration with Vanilla Air. [more - original PR - Peach] [more - original PR - Airbus]