25-Oct-2020 9:23 PM

Peach resumes international services after seven months suspension with Osaka-Taipei

Peach resumed (25-Oct-2020) international services after a seven month suspension, with the resumption of Osaka Kansai-Taiwan Taoyuan service on 25-Oct-2020, followed by Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita services to Taiwan Taoyuan on 26-Oct-2020. All three services operate three times weekly. These marks its first international services since the suspension in Mar-2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR]

