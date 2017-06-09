Peach reports USD58m operating profit in FY2016

Peach reported (08-Jun-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Operating revenue: JPY51,709 million (USD478.3 million), +7.9% year-on-year;

Operating profit: JPY6302 million (USD58.3 million), +2.0%;

Net profit: JPY4944 million (USD45.7 million), +80.2%;

Passengers: 5.1 million;

Passenger load factor: 85.4%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.00925