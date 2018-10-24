Become a CAPA Member
24-Oct-2018

Peach executive appointed to Vanilla Air ahead of integration

ANA Holdings announced (23-Oct-2018) the following executive changes at Vanilla Air, in preparation for the integration of Vanilla Air and Peach, effective 02-Nov-2018:

