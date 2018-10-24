24-Oct-2018 6:44 AM
Peach executive appointed to Vanilla Air ahead of integration
ANA Holdings announced (23-Oct-2018) the following executive changes at Vanilla Air, in preparation for the integration of Vanilla Air and Peach, effective 02-Nov-2018:
- Shinichi Inoue: Representative director and president, concurrent to his position as Peach representative director and CEO;
- Takeaki Mori: Senior executive vice president, concurrent to his position as deputy CEO and COO of Peach. [more - original PR - Peach][more - original PR - ANA Holdings]