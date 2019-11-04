Peach completes integration with Vanilla Air

Peach completed (01-Nov-2019) integration with Vanilla Air and commenced operation as a new company on 01-Nov-2019. Vanilla Air ceased operation and transferred employees to Peach on 26-Oct-2019. Peach becomes the third largest airline and largest low cost carrier in Japan. The airline outlined the following features after integration:

Number of routes: 37; Domestic: 19; International: 18;

Number of destinations: 21; Domestic: 14; International: Seven;

Fleet size: 28 A320-200 aircraft;

Number of employees: 1649;

Passengers in FY2018: 8.2 million. [more - original PR]