4-Nov-2019 7:51 AM
Peach completes integration with Vanilla Air
Peach completed (01-Nov-2019) integration with Vanilla Air and commenced operation as a new company on 01-Nov-2019. Vanilla Air ceased operation and transferred employees to Peach on 26-Oct-2019. Peach becomes the third largest airline and largest low cost carrier in Japan. The airline outlined the following features after integration:
- Number of routes: 37;
- Domestic: 19;
- International: 18;
- Number of destinations: 21;
- Domestic: 14;
- International: Seven;
- Fleet size: 28 A320-200 aircraft;
- Number of employees: 1649;
- Passengers in FY2018: 8.2 million. [more - original PR]