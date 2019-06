Peach Aviation executive advisor Patrick Murphy, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (24-Jun-2019) the carrier will "grab the opportunity" with the A321LR, which will arrive at Peach in 2021. Mr Murphy said the A321LR is a "good airplane", but the "jury is still out" on the A321XLR and the carrier is "not interested in operating low cost long haul".