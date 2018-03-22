Peach and Vanilla Air to combine by end of FY2019

ANA Holdings announced (22-Mar-2018) the integration of its two LCC subsidiaries, Peach and Vanilla Air, with the goal to become the leading LCC in the Asian region. The integration will combine and further enhance the strengths the two LCCs have today, and will create a stronger competitive advantage to further promote not only the Japan domestic service, but also capture the strong demand for visitors to Japan. By FY2020, the integrated LCC plans to enter the medium haul LCC market to aggressively incorporate the growing travel demand in Asia, and will also contribute to the Japanese government's goal of 40 million visitors to Japan in 2020. With target revenue of JPY150 billion (USD1.4 billion) and an operating profit of JPY15 billion (USD142 million) for FY2020, the strategy will contribute to increased operational efficiency and reduction of unit costs. ANA group will maintain the strategic independence of the integrated LCC, and position the airline as an important pillar for greater profits and new opportunities for future expansion, and become the leading LCC in Asia. Beyond FY2020, the airline plans to have more than 50 aircraft operating on more than 50 services, up from the current 35 aircraft and the 39 services. The process of full integration is expected to commence in H2FY2018, with the target to be completed by the end of FY2019, with Peach being designated as the basis of the integrated airline. [more - original PR]